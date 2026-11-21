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LAS VEGAS, Nov 20 - Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc voiced frustration after neither driver reached the final top-10 phase of qualifying for Saturday night's Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix.

Leclerc was 11th fastest and seven-times world champion Hamilton 12th after struggling for straight-line speed down the floodlit Strip on Friday, though both moved up one spot thanks to McLaren's Oscar Piastri taking a 10-place grid drop.

Hamilton said floor damage from debris early in the session had cost him.

"We lost a bunch of downforce with it, a few tenths," the Briton said. "Then we lost this deployment and I lost like six tenths just on deployment.

"When it rains, it pours. That's one of those days."

Leclerc was more critical of the team's execution after making a mistake on what he said was effectively his only meaningful lap.

"For sure, Q3 was possible, but we didn't do a good job," said the Monegasque.

"I made a mistake, and at the same time the execution has been very poor.

"I am very angry now, so I would rather not speak too much, but I think there were plenty of things we could have done much better."

Leclerc said the car's deficit on the long straights would make it difficult to claw back positions in the race.

"Just a very poor qualifying. We are losing a second down the straights, so there's literally nowhere we'll be able to overtake," he added.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position and will share the front row with Mercedes' George Russell. Newly crowned Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped to sixth due to a grid penalty. REUTERS