Ferrari's bid to review Vettel penalty denied

LE CASTELLET (France) • Ferrari's request for a review of the five-second time penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory at the Canadian Grand Prix was rejected yesterday.

The decision to penalise the German in Montreal for going off track and returning in an unsafe manner while defending the lead from Mercedes' championship leader Lewis Hamilton triggered a controversy, prompting the appeal.

However, a hearing called by the stewards of the Montreal race, held between the first two practice sessions at the French Grand Prix, rejected the Italian team's claims that they had "overwhelming" new evidence.

According to a statement issued by the FIA, the Scuderia presented the following elements - analysis of telemetry from Vettel's car, a video analysis of various camera views from both Hamilton and Vettel's cars, a video analysis done by Sky Sports presenter Karun Chandhok, a video of Vettel's face camera, the Global Positioning System analysis of their cars' trajectories, and Vettel's own witness statement.

However, the sport's governing body turned down the evidence as "nothing significant and relevant", stating that five of the points made were already available when the race ended.

They also added that Chandhok's analysis was a "personal opinion by a third party", while footage from Vettel's face camera was "not significant and relevant" as the evidence was already available elsewhere.

Yesterday, Mercedes continued to set the pace with a one-two finish in the first and second free practices at the Le Castellet circuit.

Hamilton was quickest in the first session, posting a time of 1min 32.738sec, but Valtteri Bottas beat his British teammate, who has a 29-point lead over the Finn in the standings, by 0.424sec in the second session.

The Silver Arrows are favourites to chalk up their 10th straight victory, and eighth of the season tomorrow.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FRENCH GRAND PRIX

Practice 3 & qualifying

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.55pm & 8.30pm