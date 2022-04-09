Ferrari set the pace, Red Bull stay in touch

MELBOURNE • It is early days in the season, but a title tussle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen is forming nicely.

But Ferrari's Leclerc yesterday tempered expectations the Scuderia can win their first driver's championship since 2007, saying there was still a lot of work to do despite going quickest in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen.

The Monegasque, the early season championship leader, was outpaced by Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz in the first 60-minute run at a revamped Albert Park, but took the honours in the second session.

Leclerc clocked 1min 18.978sec, with reigning world champion Verstappen 0.245sec behind after a late surge. Sainz was third-fastest.

"A bit of a harder Friday for me. FP1 was a bit tricky, I improved quite a bit in FP2, but there is still quite a bit of work to do," said Leclerc, 24, who won the season-opening race in Bahrain.

"I don't think anybody really put the (perfect) lap together today. We need to keep focusing on ourselves. Tomorrow is qualifying and hopefully we have a good day. We need to do another step forward, and let's push."

Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, struggled with handling early on, saying on the team radio: "I'm still having the same issues, mate, I can't turn the car" after straight-lining into the Turn 10 chicane.

He headed back to the pits after five laps, but bounced back to ensure Ferrari and Red Bull were again dominant.

But seven-time world champion Hamilton continued to toil, as he did at the opening two races, with the Mercedes driver only managing 13th in the second session.

The Silver Arrows have had problems with porpoising - bouncing at high speed - this season after a radical design overhaul and there are no new upgrades for Melbourne.

Both Hamilton and teammate George Russell hit trouble. Fellow Briton Russell, who finished 11th, slid through Turn 2 and Hamilton bounced onto gravel at Turn 14.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's return to action after missing the first two races with Covid-19 also went badly wrong.

After setting some respectable times, the German jumped out of his Aston Martin with 14 minutes of the first practice left as smoke billowed from the back of the car.

"Forget it, it's gone," he said on the radio as the red flags came out and he grabbed a fire extinguisher to deal with the problem.

Vettel was also punished after riding a moped on the Albert Park track.

He jumped on a scooter to make his way back to the paddock after abandoning his car, and was seen casually riding around the track, smiling and waving to fans, after the other cars had returned to the pits. At one point, he even took his hands off the handlebars.

While the F1 twitter account called his antics the "most iconic end to a practice session we can remember", the FIA took a dim view.

The governing body fined him €5,000 (S$7,400) for a breach of regulations in entering the track without permission. His team later confirmed it would need to swap in a new power unit for his car.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

