Ferrari searching for a higher gear

LONDON • Ferrari are planning to speed up the introduction of upgrades to their underperforming cars, after a difficult season-opening Formula One race in Austria last Sunday.

The Italian team had aimed to bring new parts to the July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix, but said on Monday they hoped to have some for this weekend's Steiermark Grand Prix at the same Red Bull Ring circuit in Austria.

"The SF1000 (car) didn't measure up, even compared to expectations ahead of the event," Ferrari said on their website. "Because of this, development has already been going on at full pace for some time.

"This is in the hope of bringing forward to next weekend the introduction of the aerodynamic package scheduled for the Hungarian Grand Prix - or, at least, some of its components.

"It's not that these new parts are expected to completely bridge the gap compared to the front of the grid. But the progress in terms of lap time could allow the team to move up the order and put the drivers in a better condition to be able to display their talent."

Despite Charles Leclerc finishing second as the season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Monegasque was also lucky in a race with only 11 finishers and three safety car periods. Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel managed only 10th and it appears that they are off the pace of champions Mercedes.

The team's main asset last season was their straight-line speed, but Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has since admitted they are losing up to 0.8 seconds on the straights.

"It (the new package) will not be the final solution, there is no silver bullet," he said

According to Sky Sports, the upgrades are aimed at cornering and not pertaining to their speed, with Prancing Horse chief executive officer Louis Camilleri revealing they were working on a longer-term fix.

"We know there's lots of work to do," he said. "This is certainly not the grid position a team like Ferrari should have and we have to respond immediately. It's clear we have to improve on all fronts."

While Vettel faces an uncertain future after being dropped by the team for next season, former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso is set to make a return to F1 with Renault.

The BBC reported yesterday that the two-time world champion has already signed on for the next campaign and an announcement is expected soon. The Spaniard, who turns 39 later this month, is set to replace Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who will join McLaren at the end of this season.

REUTERS