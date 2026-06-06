Ferrari principal Vasseur misses Monaco qualifying for medical reasons

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MONACO, June 6 - Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur will miss Saturday's qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix after being taken ill, the team announced in a statement.

"Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility. No further medical information will be provided," the Italian team said.

"We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon."

Ferrari have high hopes of a first Grand Prix win since October 2024 with the twisty Monaco street circuit expected to narrow the performance gap with the dominant Mercedes team.

Drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished first and second in both practice sessions on Friday.

Frenchman Vasseur, 58, moved to Ferrari in 2023 after six seasons at the former Sauber then Alfa Romeo team. REUTERS