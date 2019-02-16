Ferrari eye title fight

MILAN • Despite enjoying their best year since 2008 by winning six grands prix last season, Ferrari ultimately failed to land the one prize they crave the most - the Formula One Championship.

The Prancing Horse were runners-up to Mercedes, as was Sebastian Vettel to Lewis Hamilton.

While Ferrari chief executive officer Louis Camilleri conceded "such a setback is never easy to swallow", Vettel believes they can end their 11-year title drought this season as "the team are on the right path".

Speaking at yesterday's launch of their new SF90 car, which pays tribute to the founding of the Italian carmaker 90 years ago by Enzo Ferrari, at its Maranello base, Vettel said: "We're all excited. You start to see the car, little bits of it at the end of last year and then you see it come together, but today is the first time you see it.

"Unfortunately, I'm not dressed properly, and can't just jump in and drive off. Hopefully, we can continue to improve."

New teammate Charles Leclerc, who has replaced Finn Kimi Raikkonen as Vettel's driving partner, was equally enthused to "start this new adventure".

The Monegasque said: "It's an emotional day and a very proud day for me. It's an opportunity to learn from Sebastian. I am pretty sure it will be an amazing season, but I am sure we'll make it."

Camilleri also claimed an "exciting chapter in our history" was about to begin under new team principal Mattia Binotto, who replaced Maurizio Arrivabene last month.

Camilleri told reporters: "Last season was our best one in the last 10 years, yet we fell short of our objectives.

"But we look ahead with strong commitment and determination.

"Mattia has been with Ferrari for about a quarter of a century... (and) his stellar career over that period is clear testament to his exceptional abilities and leadership skills.

"He knows the Scuderia inside out, he's very much a team player, decisive, talented and determined to make a huge difference at all levels.

"I have every confidence he will lead the Scuderia to ever greater heights."

He admitted that Ferrari owed it to their fans to put up a better challenge to Mercedes, who have swept the last five world titles.

The 63-year-old said: "As a team, we carry the hopes, expectations and pride of an entire nation and millions of fans from around the world.

"We accept this responsibility."

Pre-season testing will start in Barcelona on Monday, with Binotto adding that while the SF90 was "a development of last year's car, (and) not a revolution", Ferrari "have tried to push the bar".

DPA