Ferrari expect to get back on track in the Netherlands

ZANDVOORT (Netherlands) - Ferrari are confident they will be a lot closer to Red Bull in tomorrow's Dutch Grand Prix than they were in Belgium last weekend.

It is a home race for Red Bull's runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen, who was in a league of his own at Spa-Francorchamps. He also won in front of his fans in the Netherlands last year.

The reigning world champion is the big favourite this weekend but Ferrari are retaining hope they can sneak back into the title race with just eight grands prix remaining.

"I don't think we are as bad as it seems," said Carlos Sainz, who was third in Belgium behind a Red Bull one-two. "And I'm pretty sure that we can be back on form this weekend and be fighting again.

"They've been raising the bar a bit, race by race, but it doesn't seem too far away ago when in Austria, we outraced them by quite a big margin and in France, it was me passing the Red Bull of Perez coming from 20th (place).

"And that was only three races ago. So I don't believe they've improved so much as they did in Spa."

Verstappen, winner of nine of the 14 races so far and now 93 points clear at the top, has also said he expects Ferrari to be stronger.

Sainz said Red Bull had a better aerodynamic package for Spa, the championship's longest track and also one of the fastest, whereas Zandvoort is a comparatively short layout with plenty of turns.

Fellow Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc agreed their car should be much more competitive here, adding that he believes "the gap will be closer".

Meanwhile, Australian rookie Oscar Piastri will race for McLaren next season after the British team won a contract dispute with Renault-owned rivals Alpine.

Both teams had claimed the 21-year-old's services, with Alpine believing that the contract with their reserve was solid. But the sport's Contract Recognition Board on Friday ruled unanimously that McLaren had the only valid contract.

REUTERS

DUTCH GRAND PRIX

Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201