Ferrari drivers say Mexico row settled after talks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 - Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc said they had put last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix controversy behind them after holding talks aimed at easing tensions following their opening-lap clash.

The pair met with team principal Frederic Vasseur this week after their battle derailed Ferrari's hopes of a one-two finish and prompted Hamilton to publicly criticise the way the race unfolded.

Vasseur said on Friday that the discussions had been productive and that Ferrari had "turned the page", while Hamilton had insisted earlier in the week that he would not apologise for speaking openly about his frustrations.

After qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday, both drivers struck a conciliatory tone and said the matter was now closed.

"From my perspective, I was very straightforward, of course, and I think it was good to speak," Leclerc told reporters at Interlagos about the incident which he felt had been blown out of proportion.

The Monegasque, who became a father this week, said the timing of the discussions had been affected by personal commitments but that talking face-to-face had helped resolve the issue.

"Now I consider that a closed chapter, and I think it will be important to look ahead," he said.

Hamilton echoed that view, saying the conversation had allowed both drivers to air their perspectives before moving on.

"We sat and spoke and we squashed it and we're moving on," the seven-times world champion said.

"I think we still have a huge amount of respect for each other. I'm glad we had a chat and now we move on. We've been getting along just fine as normal."

The Briton added that neither side had made demands during the talks and that the focus had been on working together more effectively.

Leclerc was fourth fastest in qualifying but will drop 10 places on the grid for Sunday's race because of power unit changes, while Hamilton will start from the back after accumulating engine penalties totalling 65 places, prompting Ferrari to stop his participation after the first phase of qualifying. REUTERS