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LAS VEGAS – Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur lambasted Charles Leclerc for a “lack of respect” after the Monegasque driver’s latest clash with teammate Lewis Hamilton torpedoed the Italian team’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Vasseur was left furious after Leclerc collided with Hamilton on lap 38 in Las Vegas – just weeks after the drivers had been told that the team must come first after clashing at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Leclerc was subsequently hit with a 10-second penalty after an FIA stewards inquiry and finished 10th, while Hamilton finished seventh.

“Honestly, my position is that once again it’s more than unacceptable,” Vasseur said of the latest incident.

“I had exactly the same word after Mexico – but it’s a lack of respect. It’s a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsor, but mainly for the people working at home.”

The signs of lingering tension between Hamilton and Leclerc had been brewing during the early stages of the Nov 21 race.

A frustrated Hamilton at one point used an expletive as he told the team over the radio to get Leclerc to “back off” while he chased the leaders.

Vasseur said he had given Leclerc a warning shortly before he collided with Hamilton.

“I think I was quite harsh, we passed the message to Charles five corners before, and for me, it’s a professional mistake,” Vasseur said.

“I know that he apologised. I know that he was sorry. But once again we destroyed the race today that we could have done much better... we can’t lose points like this.

“More than points, it’s the motivation of everybody – the reward of the job done, the reward of the effort, and this it’s a huge frustration for me.”

Asked if he felt both drivers bore some of the responsibility for the latest controversy, Vasseur replied: “No, I think the decision of the FIA was quite clear.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, would not answer when asked if he felt Ferrari should issue clear team rules to its drivers.

“That is for Ferrari to decide,” the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports.

“I’ve done all I can and I’ve said everything and more. It has been difficult.

“All I can do is show up and give it everything I can, and hopefully in the background they eventually figure it out.” AFP