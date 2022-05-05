F1's 'racing dentist' Brooks dies at 90

LONDON • Tony Brooks, the British "racing dentist" who was Formula One's last surviving grand prix winner from the 1950s and finished second in the 1959 world championship, died aged 90 on Tuesday.

"I was saddened to hear the news that Tony Brooks has died," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "He was part of a special group of drivers who were pioneers and pushed the boundaries at a time of great risk."

Brooks won six grands prix during one of the sport's deadliest eras, making his championship debut with BRM in 1956 and retiring in 1961 at the age of 29. He also drove for Vanwall, Ferrari and Cooper.

"Brooks was a tremendous driver, the greatest - if he'll forgive me saying this - 'unknown' racing driver there's ever been," his late compatriot Stirling Moss said in the 1986 book Grand Prix Greats. "He was far better than several people who won the world championship."

Brooks was a 23-year-old dentistry student at Manchester University preparing for his finals when he won the 1955 non-championship Syracuse Grand Prix in Sicily, Italy.

"I was swotting when they rang me, a few days before the race," he recalled. "I had never so much as sat in a Formula One car before but rather absent-mindedly said yes and put the phone down."

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has stated his belief that F1 can have a "strong footprint" in China, despite the absence of the Chinese Grand Prix from the calendar for the third straight year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the outset of the crisis, China's borders have been largely shut owing to its zero-Covid policy.

However, in a show of faith, F1 has extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix until 2025 and Wolff is hopeful the country will one day host three races each season, just like the United States from next term.

"We've been in Shanghai before and couldn't be there the last two years, but this is an important market for us," the Austrian told Xinhua news agency.

"We'd like to not only race in Shanghai, I'd also like to race in Beijing... We have three races in the US now - and if we can do the same thing in China, that would be great."

REUTERS, XINHUA