F1 will not replace Russian GP

LONDON • The Formula One Russian Grand Prix, which was cancelled owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will not be replaced this season, the championship promoters have said.

It is believed there were several offers made to F1 to replace the race, initially scheduled for Sept 25, but cost and logistics issues ruled them out.

Among those linked as alternative venues were Qatar and hosting a second race in Singapore, which has one scheduled for Oct 2 and would be the first one held in the Republic since 2019.

The last two editions had been axed because of Covid-19.

According to Autosport, Qatar decided not to host a race this season because of its World Cup commitments in November.

However, the Qatar GP will rejoin the calendar next year on a 10-year contract.

Motorsport.com said there were also potential candidates in Europe, with Hockenheim offering to host the return of the German GP, but logistical issues meant that it was impossible for F1 to transfer straight from Europe to Singapore.

The website added that with the rising level of inflation worldwide and huge increases in freight costs, a new race would have to make financial sense for teams and for F1 itself, and "none of the options fitted the bill".

"We can confirm that we have decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix this season," the sport said. "The season will now be 22 races for 2022."

F1 had acted speedily to cancel the Russian GP after reigning champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said they were opposed to competing in Sochi following the Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE