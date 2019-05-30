F1 stars past and present bid farewell to Lauda

(Picture above, from left) 2016 Formula One champion Nico Rosberg, four-time winner Alain Prost, Mercedes' defending champion Lewis Hamilton and Niki Lauda's sons Lukas and Mathias escorting the coffin of the late three-time world champion as it is being carried out of the St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna yesterday. Thousands of fans also braved heavy rain to pay their last respects to the Austrian, who died on May 20 aged 70. He will be buried wearing his race suit, according to St Stephen's priest Toni Faber.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 30, 2019, with the headline 'F1 stars past and present bid farewell to Lauda'. Print Edition | Subscribe
