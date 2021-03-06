F1 opener at Sakhir to let in fans

LONDON • Fans will be allowed to attend Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this month if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the virus, organisers said on Thursday.

The Sakhir circuit race is scheduled for March 28 and to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, health screenings will be conducted on entry while masks have to be worn at all times.

Communal areas for eating and drinking have also been "carefully selected to allow for health protection measures and enhanced sanitation" and there will also be no "Paddock Club" hospitality or corporate lounges.

Guests are required to wear two types of badges. "Fully vaccinated individuals" are defined as those who received the second of two vaccine shots more than two weeks earlier.

Those who have received only a single dose are not allowed to attend. "Recovered Covid-19 cases" are defined as those whose first date of infection was at least two weeks earlier.

"Entry will only be granted to ticket holders on presentation of one of these badges," the organisers stated.

"Failure to do so will result in entry being denied.

"Comprehensive measures will be put in place at the circuit to ensure spectators can enjoy the excitement of F1 in a safe environment."

Bahrain hosted two races in November and December last season, with only a small number of selected healthcare workers in the grandstands.

They were invited in recognition of their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has offered vaccinations to teams and personnel attending March 12-14 testing and the race, but that offer is not expected to be taken up.

"Formula One, as a UK-based organisation, has no plans to be vaccinated as a travelling group ahead of the already established roll-out of vaccines through the health system in the UK," a spokesman said.

Also, F1 yesterday officially confirmed that the Portuguese Grand Prix will run on May 2 as the third race of the season after Bahrain and Emilia Romagna in Italy.

"We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimao after the huge success of the race last year," said chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali.

"We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, having shown last year that we could deliver 17 races safely and bring our millions of fans thrilling racing at a difficult time."

A decision on spectator attendance at the Algarve International Circuit will be made at a later date.

REUTERS