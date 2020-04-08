F1 mulls over even lower budget cap

LONDON • There had been talk that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to Formula One's already delayed rules revolution being pushed back further from 2022 to 2023.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner last week advocated the postponement, calling it "totally irresponsible to have the burden of development costs in 2021".

The need to save costs has never been more pressing, with motor sports and teams facing a significant loss of revenue. The season has yet to start with two races cancelled and six postponed - due to Covid-19.

The next two scheduled races - the Canadian Grand Prix on June 14 and the June 28 French Grand Prix - are also in doubt.

At a crisis meeting on Monday night, that request to push back the new rules by a further year was turned down.

However, F1 bosses agreed to further consider the issues around lowering a budget cap.

The teams had already agreed to cut next year's cap - set at US$175 million (S$249.2 million) - to US$150 million owing to the financial hit.

While the top-three teams, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, remain opposed to a universal proposal to reduce the cap further to US$125 million, the BBC reported a variable budget cap threshold may be more palatable for all parties.

Team bosses will reconvene later this week to discuss the possibility of a US$150 million limit granted to the bigger teams to help them cover the costs of supplying parts and components, and a lower US$125 million ceiling awarded to the smaller teams.

With no racing likely to take place before the summer, teams have to proactively ensure they remain solvent.

On Monday night, Racing Point joined McLaren and Williams in becoming the third F1 team to place some of their staff on the British government's furlough scheme, which is designed to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on businesses.

Under the scheme, which was passed last month, the government pays 80 per cent of wages up to £2,500 (S$4,395) per month in a bid to help companies retain their workforce and prevent redundancies during the crisis, with the remaining 20 per cent to be topped up by the applicant.

As well as Racing Point furloughing an unknown number of staff, drivers Sergio Perez of Spain and Lance Stroll, the son of the team's billionaire Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll, will accept a cut in their wages, although the percentage was not specified.

"I can now confirm some of the team's staff have been placed on temporary furlough," a spokesman said. "Our drivers will a take a voluntary pay cut."

REUTERS