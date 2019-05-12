F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix, regains lead in drivers' championship

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Lewis Hamilton returned to the top of the Formula One world championship on Sunday (May 12) by winning the Spanish Grand Prix in a fifth successive one-two for Mercedes.

The 76th victory of the five-time world champion's career, and third of the season, sent him seven points clear of Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas after five of the 21 races.

The Briton took an extra point for recording the fastest lap of the race.

Max Verstappen finished third for Honda-powered Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that they have discussed the possibility of Hamilton one day racing for Ferrari and insisted that such a move would be no drama.

Hamilton, 34, has a contract with Mercedes until the end of next year, by which time he could have equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's unprecedented seven titles and broken other records.

"You have to simply acknowledge that probably it's in every driver's head to drive at Ferrari one day," Wolff told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"It's the most iconic, historic Formula One brand out there and I totally respect if a driver has the desire to drive at Ferrari.

"Even within the team we have discussed it and with Lewis we have discussed it and we have agreed on the topic.

"We had the discussion when we negotiated the last contract and I think that you just have to be open-minded and understand that drivers will explore opportunities that exist and benchmark themselves."

Wolff said there was no suggestion at present that the Briton wanted to move.

Hamilton has won four of his titles with the German manufacturer after his first, in 2008, with McLaren.

"I think we are providing him with a car that is capable of achieving his objectives. If we continue to have a car that is performing on that level, I think there is no reason to go and we would really love him to stay," said Wolff. "And if one day ways part, it will be very positive and each of us will try to achieve success with a different set-up. So no drama."