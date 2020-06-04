F1 has safeguards in place to avoid cancelling races

LONDON • Formula One will not cancel a race even if a driver tests positive for the coronavirus, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.

The American was speaking after the motor sport published an eight-race European-centric calendar with the season starting in Austria on July 5.

The original March 15 opener in Australia was axed after a McLaren team member returned a positive test for Covid-19 before the weekend started, but Carey insisted they would not go down that route again.

"An individual having been found with a positive infection will not lead to a cancellation of a race," he said told the official F1 website.

"We encourage teams to have procedures in place so if an individual has to be put in quarantine, we have the ability to quarantine them at a hotel and to replace that individual.

"A team not being able to race wouldn't cancel the race... we will have a procedure in place that finding (an) infection will not lead to a cancellation. If a driver has an infection, (the teams have) reserve drivers available."

F1 plans to race without spectators, at least initially, and teams will fly in on chartered flights and be isolated from the local population.

Carey pointed to "a rigorous set of guidelines" of some 80-90 pages detailing the processes for travel, hotels, meals, track behaviour and testing. Teams will operate in "bubbles" with social distancing in non-critical areas such as the paddock.

F1 expects some 1,200 essential personnel per closed-door grand prix, with the 10 teams limited to a maximum 80 people each compared to the usual 130.

Carey hopes to finalise the rest of the calendar by the end of this month, admitting that some races might not happen.

He also defended the decision to resume racing, claiming that the respective governments concerned were supportive.

"Much of the world is moving forward and I think it is important to realise that the shutdown does have both health, societal and economic consequences which are real long term," the American said.

While the look and feel of F1 when it gets under way next month will feel very different owing to the strict health and safety regulations and the barring of fans, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner still feels "the competition is going to be just as fierce".

"It is going to be different, it is going to be very different," he told Autosport.

"But when the lights go out, it's all about what happens on track, and you get so immersed in what you're doing.

"It's great to have something in the diary, something to focus on and everybody's looking forward to getting going."

REUTERS