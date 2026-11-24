Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LAS VEGAS, Nov 23 - Formula One said record overtaking and wheel-to-wheel racing helped make its Las Vegas Grand Prix a sold-out success, overcoming early concerns about ticket demand as Max Verstappen won a slipstreaming thriller ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Verstappen held off Norris by 0.639 seconds on Saturday for his third Las Vegas victory in four years, with Oscar Piastri completing the podium for McLaren.

The 50-lap race along the famed Strip featured 352 overtakes and 35 changes of lead, Formula One said, with energy deployment, overtaking modes and the long straights producing close battles throughout the field.

BEST RACE EVER

Norris, who briefly led after recovering from outside the points, said the contest could have been Formula One's best ever for viewers despite his reservations about the role of battery deployment.

"From a racing point of view, from the outside, I'm sure it probably was the best race ever in Formula One," Norris said.

"The thing is ... some of the overtakes weren't overtakes, you press boost and you go past someone.

"But the racing was still good. You're still fighting for position, and there are a lot of good things in there."

The event had faced questions in the build-up over ticket sales, with unusually cool weather and championship battles already settled expected to weigh on demand.

Kimi Antonelli had already clinched the drivers' championship and Mercedes the constructors' title coming into Las Vegas.

Rain disrupted Thursday practice, but Friday and Saturday evenings were clear and crisp as fans filled the grandstands.

Norris said the action could become even better under Formula One's planned 2030 engine formula. The FIA on Friday announced an agreed framework for a lighter, simpler 2.1-litre turbocharged V8, sustainable fuels and limited hybridisation.

"But I'm sure if you didn't have the battery how it was, you would still have just as many overtakes, and we would enjoy it even more as drivers because we would be able to just push and go flat out and not have to think about regen (energy regeneration) and battery and not deploying and deploying and all of this stuff," Norris said.

"So, yeah, we could have been even better. So, imagine in 2030. Oh my God, that's going to be the best race you've ever seen."

SPIN CITY

Formula One said Saturday's race was the 21st sold-out event in succession this season and highlighted the growing commercial importance of Las Vegas, which has become a central part of the sport's expansion in the United States.

The weekend featured seven major partnership announcements, including deals with Nike, Standard Chartered and fitness wearable company Whoop, all due to start in 2027.

Apple also said it would show every F1 Academy qualifying session and race in the United States from 2027.

Formula One said the Las Vegas race has generated $3.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for southern Nevada since its 2023 debut.

The 2025 event attracted 165,000 unique visitors from 49 countries, generated $43 million in state and local tax revenue and reached a worldwide audience of over 67 million, it added.

Among the celebrities attending Saturday's race were Kim Kardashian, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, actors Adam Sandler and Keanu Reeves, and Blackpink member Lisa.

Lisa also represented Ferrari in a pre-race celebrity contest staged by F1 and Lego, with DJs, actors, athletes and chef Gordon Ramsay driving illuminated Lego Formula One minicars. Australian DJ Fisher, representing Red Bull, won the lighthearted event.

Alisha Palmowski ended the all-female F1 Academy season with her sixth victory, ahead of Alba Larsen and Nina Gademan.

"Las Vegas once again demonstrated the extraordinary power of Formula One," Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"From thrilling racing on the track to the gathering of fans, global business leaders and icons from entertainment and culture, this weekend showcased our unique ability to bring the world together." REUTERS