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F1 fans can meet Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris at Puma pop-up

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The meet-and-greet opportunity on Oct 7 is open to all.

The meet-and-greet opportunity on Oct 7 is open to all.

PHOTO: PUMA

Shannon Kuan

  • Fans can meet F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris at Puma’s pop-up event at 313@Somerset on Oct 7, part of the "Own Your Speed" campaign celebrating motorsport culture.
  • Puma offers interactive activities including a message wall for Leclerc, photobooths, a 5km night run, a racing simulator, and an indoor electric go-kart experience.
  • From Oct 6 to 11, Puma showcases F1 team collections and hosts a watch party for the Singapore Grand Prix at Paulaner Brauhaus for those without race tickets.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Formula One fans will get a chance to meet F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in the flesh at Puma’s flagship pop-up at 313@Somerset on Oct 7.

It is part of Puma’s “Own Your Speed” campaign, a week-long celebration of motorsport culture timed to the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 on Oct 11.

This meet-and-greet opportunity is open to all.

For a chance to meet Leclerc, fans can head to Puma Singapore’s Instagram account for details on how to win an exclusive meet-and-greet experience.

Fans can also look forward to interactive activations.

These include a message wall at Puma 313@Somerset, where fans can leave a personalised message for Leclerc, as well as photobooths at Puma’s 313@Somerset and VivoCity outlets to capture exclusive moments.

The activations will be available from Sept 25 at Puma 313@Somerset and Oct 2 at Puma VivoCity respectively.

More details on the meet-and-greet session with Norris will be shared on Puma Singapore’s Instagram.

Puma will also host a 5km night run along Singapore’s Marina Bay skyline on Oct 5.

Running from Oct 6 to Oct 11 is Puma’s “Speed Station” pop-up at 313@Somerset’s Level 1 atrium, showcasing Scuderia Ferrari HP and McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s collections, along with a racing simulator experience.

Fans who want to get behind the wheel can head down to HyperDrive at The Palawan @ Sentosa from Oct 8 to Oct 9 and experience an indoor gamified electric go-karting experience.

Those without tickets to watch the race in person can attend Puma’s watch party on Oct 11, at Paulaner Brauhaus Singapore.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.