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F1 fans can meet Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris at Puma pop-up

The meet-and-greet opportunity on Oct 7 is open to all.

SINGAPORE – Formula One fans will get a chance to meet F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in the flesh at Puma’s flagship pop-up at 313@Somerset on Oct 7.

It is part of Puma’s “Own Your Speed” campaign, a week-long celebration of motorsport culture timed to the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 on Oct 11.

This meet-and-greet opportunity is open to all.

For a chance to meet Leclerc, fans can head to Puma Singapore’s Instagram account for details on how to win an exclusive meet-and-greet experience.

Fans can also look forward to interactive activations.

These include a message wall at Puma 313@Somerset, where fans can leave a personalised message for Leclerc , as well as photobooths at Puma’s 313@Somerset and VivoCity outlets to capture exclusive moments.

The activations will be available from Sept 25 at Puma 313@Somerset and Oct 2 at Puma VivoCity respectively.

More details on the meet-and-greet session with Norris will be shared on Puma Singapore’s Instagram.

Puma will also host a 5km night run along Singapore’s Marina Bay skyline on Oct 5.

Running from Oct 6 to Oct 11 is Puma’s “Speed Station” pop-up at 313@Somerset’s Level 1 atrium, showcasing Scuderia Ferrari HP and McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s collections, along with a racing simulator experience.

Fans who want to get behind the wheel can head down to HyperDrive at The Palawan @ Sentosa from Oct 8 to Oct 9 and experience an indoor gamified electric go-karting experience .

Those without tickets to watch the race in person can attend Puma’s watch party on Oct 11, at Paulaner Brauhaus Singapore.