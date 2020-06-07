F1 extends contracts for three Euro races

LONDON • Some of the European circuits due to host races without spectators on Formula One's revised 2020 calendar have been given one-year contract extensions to compensate for lost revenues, it emerged on Friday.

Organisers of the Hungarian, Italian and Belgian Grands Prix, which stand to lose out on tickets sales, revealed new deals.

F1, whose season has yet to start due to the Covid-19 pandemic, announced an eight-round schedule on Tuesday with racing starting in Austria on July 5. The country's Red Bull Ring and Britain's Silverstone will have two races each with Hungary, Spain, Belgium and Italy hosting the remainder.

"We did our best during the discussions to get a good agreement both for the country and the sport even in these challenging times," Hungaroring chief executive Zsolt Gyulay said.

"We cannot say exact numbers, but (the) rights fee is a fragment of the one we pay in case of an open event. Furthermore, we have achieved an extension in our contract, so now it is valid until 2027 instead of 2026."

Hungary's race is set for July 19.

Gyulay said the annual increase of the rights fee had also been reduced. On an average basis, it costs around US$30 million (S$41.9 million) annually for promoters to host a grand prix.

Vanessa Maes, CEO of Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps race, said this year's event would be organised outside of the regular promoter contract, which had been extended to 2022. "This new model will allow the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit... to somewhat mitigate the financial effects of this historic crisis," she said.

The Italian Automobile Club (ACI) said Monza's contract had been extended to 2025.

"We're not in the business of financially supporting a promoter who's in trouble, but we are in the business of having good partnerships for the long term," F1's managing director for motor sports Ross Brawn told racefans.net.

"We've been fairly realistic, I think, in the approach we're taking. The main focus is 'how can we make sure you're here in the future'?"

REUTERS