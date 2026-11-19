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Ben Sulayem (left) signalled that a move away from the current V6 hybrid turbo units to V8s was imminent.

LAS VEGAS – Formula 1 drivers on Nov 18 welcomed the prospect of a return to louder V8 engines, possibly as soon as 2030, after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the sport was moving towards a new power unit formula.

Ben Sulayem signalled this week that a move away from the current V6 hybrid turbo units to V8s was imminent, in a change many drivers have advocated for.

“You spoke, we listened. V8s coming soon...” he wrote on social media.

Formula 1 last used naturally aspirated V8 engines from 2006 to 2013. A return would be expected to make cars lighter, simpler and cheaper for manufacturers, while restoring an engine roar that many fans have said is missing from the current era.

“Very, is the short answer,” McLaren’s Oscar Piastri told reporters ahead of the Nov 21 Las Vegas Grand Prix when asked if he was excited by the prospect.

“I don’t know if they’ll be exactly like the engines that I grew up watching necessarily, but it’s great that we’ve been listened to.

“Hopefully it’s a bit more straightforward for the fans to watch, and a bit cheaper and simpler for manufacturers. Hopefully it’s a win-win scenario for everyone.”

Goosebumps

Mercedes driver George Russell said the sound of the previous V8 era remained a major attraction, although he argued Formula 1 should retain an electrical element to keep cars at the cutting edge of performance.

“Absolutely. I’d love to see it,” said the Briton. “I look at the old videos of the old engines, they give you goosebumps.

“I think it’s about that high-pitched squeal that I’m missing from this era.”

Russell said calls from some purists to remove electric power entirely overlooked the benefits of hybrid technology.

“You need to have some sort of hybrid because the power you get, you can’t really produce that just solely on internal combustion,” he said.

“If we go back to V8s, having some sort of electrical power as well to give you that extra 400, 500, 600 kilowatts to bring the cars to 1,000-plus horsepower, that’s what we want.”

He added that nostalgia for the final V8 years could overlook the fact that those cars were slower than today’s machinery.

“They sounded awesome, but the cars, they actually weren’t very fast. And I don’t think many people realise that.”

Pure racing

Russell’s Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli said lighter cars would be one of the most appealing aspects of a revised engine formula.

“I think it’s going to be very cool to go back to a more old style,” said the 20-year-old Italian, who won his first World Championship in Mexico City earlier in November.

“Also the cars will get lighter, so definitely I think it’s going to be a very exciting revelation.”

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 45, said he did not expect to still be racing by the time the V8s return.

“No, I won’t be around for the new V8, 100%,” said the Aston Martin driver. “It’s frustrating that it didn’t happen back in 2014. That’s 16 or 17 lost years of pure racing.” REUTERS