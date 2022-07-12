F1 drivers slam fans' boorish conduct

SPIELBERG (Austria) • Lewis Hamilton has expressed his "disgust and disappointment" with multiple reports that fans were subjected to racist, homophobic and sexist harassment at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, calling on Formula One to take decisive action.

The seven-time world champion posted on Instagram: "Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.

"Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all."

A significant number of fans have alleged on social media that they were molested and suffered verbal abuse in the form of over-the-top catcalling, as well as racial and homophobic slurs at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

Most of the incidents apparently took place in the stands where Red Bull supporters congregated. Sixty thousand people had travelled from the Netherlands, turning the Austrian GP into a home event for Red Bull rider and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

One victim tweeted: "Five Dutch Max fans lifted up my dress and when I confronted them, they said that no Hamilton fan deserves any respect at all."

The Mercedes team managed to locate the woman and according to The Guardian, she was brought to their garage for her own safety.

On the unsavoury incidents, an upset Hamilton added: "I arrived with a really positive mindset and then I heard of some of the things that had been said. It was a shock and I was really sad.

"Someone sitting in a crowd supporting someone and receiving abuse. It's crazy to think we are still experiencing those things in 2022, we have to do more.

"It highlights it's an issue all over and it comes down to education and ignorance. People should come here and feel included and follow whoever it is you want to follow. It should not matter about your gender, your sexuality, the colour of your skin."

F1 has launched a probe into the claims, saying: "This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect."

Championship leader Verstappen, who finished second in Spielberg, also condemned the boorish behaviour on Sunday, blaming the overconsumption of alcohol for the incidents.

"These things shouldn't happen," said the Dutchman.

"I read a few shocking things that are clearly not OK. I should not even need to say this, it should be a general understanding that these things shouldn't happen."

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin was equally critical, with the German adding: "Whoever these people are, they should be ashamed of themselves and they should be banned from racing events for (the rest of ) their lives."