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LAS VEGAS, Nov 18 - Formula One has long been a sport of tiny margins, and now Lego has made its drivers tiny too.

The Lego Group and Formula One unveiled a new Speed Champions collection on Wednesday featuring all 22 drivers from the 2026 grid as minifigures, alongside buildable versions of each of the championship's 11 cars.

"I think they nailed it. They got the hair perfect," Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad said at an event unveiling the figures.

"I used to build a lot with Lego when I was younger. I've always loved Lego. I never imagined having my own minifigure. This is very cool."

The sets, which go on sale globally in March, were revealed ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, where the sport will also stage a "Lego Race" involving drivable miniature cars representing all of the teams.

The collection includes models of the new 2026 regulation cars from McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, Williams, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas, Audi, Alpine and Cadillac.

Each set comes with team drivers in miniature, wearing printed race suits and helmets, while number stickers allow fans to choose which driver should occupy the cockpit.

"Two years ago we started this partnership, and at the heart of the partnership was a shared desire that we had," Lego Group chief product and marketing officer Julia Goldin said.

"We wanted to bring more entertainment and excitement to the F1 fans and to the event. But even more importantly, we wanted to introduce new audiences to F1."

The models contain between 196 and 231 pieces, depending on the team. Red Bull and Racing Bulls sets carry an age recommendation of 18 and over, an apparent acknowledgement that some engineering challenges should not be attempted before bedtime.

Formula One's commercial chief, Emily Prazer, said Formula One and Lego were closely integrated and the investment Lego was making in Formula One was one of its biggest.

The relationship began in 2024 and has already featured Lego cars at race weekends, including minicars at the British Grand Prix earlier this year.

Las Vegas will now add a new spectacle on Saturday, with the 11 drivable Lego F1 minicars scheduled to complete a lap of the Strip circuit before the Grand Prix. REUTERS