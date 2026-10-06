Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

F1 drivers gear up for Singapore Grand Prix with walks, padel and a 350km cycling trip

Valtteri Bottas is cycling from Sepang to Singapore, instead of flying like most of his peers.

SINGAPORE – Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has done a number of wild and quirky challenges off the track, including his Internet-famous stunt in 2024, when he completed a full-distance Ironman triathlon (3.9km swim, 180.2km bike ride, 42.2km run) in his home.

But his latest feat might just top that.

Unlike most of his peers who are flying in for the Oct 9-11 Singapore Grand Prix, the Cadillac driver has opted to cycle 350km from Sepang to Singapore after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

“Yes I’m riding to Singapore... on the gravel roads less travelled,” he said on Instagram, which has since notched 428,000 likes.

The 37-year-old began his three-day journey after he retired from the Sepang race on Oct 4, sharing daily updates on social media. He covered 56.6km in just over two hours on Oct 4, and 161.91km over 5h 45min on Oct 5.

He is expected to arrive in Singapore in time for pre-race media activities, which begin on Oct 8. The grand prix’s first practice session is on Oct 9.

Clips and photos of Bottas on his bike on the roads of Malaysia emerged on Oct 5, while Bottas himself actively posted updates on his ride, which involves road and gravel terrain.

His journey has brought him face-to-face with monkeys, through trails in the dark illuminated by just his headlamp, and also down Melaka’s iconic Jonker Street.

He has also taken the time to enjoy local cuisine such as chicken rice balls and satay.

An avid cyclist and endurance sports enthusiast, Bottas competed at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2024 and had qualified for the 2026 edition, though he will not be participating as it is taking place this weekend.

Valtteri Bottas made sure to enjoy local cuisine on his ride from Sepang to Singapore. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM VALTTERIBOTTAS/INSTAGRAM

F1’s other drivers have had a less exciting journey to Singapore. Most of them have already arrived in the Lion City and have been spotted at Changi Airport, and in areas around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Haas’ Ollie Bearman and Williams’ Alex Albon were the first to greet throngs of fans in shopping malls ION Orchard and Bugis+ respectively on Oct 6.

Mercedes driver and 2025 Singapore Grand Prix winner George Russell was spotted on a leisurely stroll with his partner Carmen Montero Mundt near the Helix Bridge on Oct 5. The affable Briton even stopped to chat and take selfies with fans.

Reigning F1 champion Lando Norris meanwhile enjoyed a game of padel with Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

A slew of drivers will also make public appearances at fan events across town later this week.

On Oct 7, motor racing enthusiasts can catch Ferrari fan favourite Charles Leclerc at eyewear brand Ray-Ban’s Beyond The Track pop-up in Clarke Quay from 5pm, Norris at Puma’s store in VivoCity, as well as Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad at the Festival of Thrills at WEAVE on Sentosa.

Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and Russell will make an appearance at the adidas Brand Centre Orchard on Oct 8.

On top of competing in a 21-lap sprint race on Oct 10 for the first time, the drivers will have to deal with an additional challenge this weekend.

The island has been shrouded in a blanket of haze the last few weeks, though that will not dampen the spirits of motorsports fans and race organisers.

A Singapore GP spokesperson said it will work closely with the relevant agencies to assess the situation before making any decision on the event if the haze causes issues with visibility, public health or operation issues.

An F1 spokesperson later said in a reply: “There is absolutely no risk to the event and the conditions where the event is taking place are not at any level of concern.”