F1 driver Valtteri Bottas pedalling from Malaysia to Singapore GP

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Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas arrives in the paddock with a bicycle ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit in Monza, Italy on Sept 4, 2026.

Cadillac Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas is pedalling to the Singapore Grand Prix from Malaysia after retiring from Oct 4’s Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit and getting on his bike.

A keen cyclist, the F1 veteran decided not to fly or drive the 350km distance but to get there under his own power instead.

A team spokeswoman said the Finn would take three days to get there. Practice for the Singapore race starts on Oct 9, with media commitments on Oct 8.

Bottas posted a video on Instagram of himself cycling in the dark with a torch lighting up the path ahead.

The 37-year-old has taken part in numerous cycling races over the years and his Australian partner Tiffany Cromwell is a professional road and gravel cyclist.

Cromwell had posted a video on her Instagram account last week of her and Bottas training around the palm oil plantations and Sepang coast. REUTERS