F1 dream come true as Zhou looks forward to home race

BARCELONA • Zhou Guanyu had his first official outing on Thursday, on the final laps of his long journey to become the first Chinese Formula One driver.

After sitting out the opening day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, he completed 71 laps in his Alfa Romeo on the second day, and another 41 on Friday.

At 22, Zhou will take that step up on March 20 in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

"It was always a dream more than target, because it was too far away," he said of the difficulties facing Chinese drivers who want to reach F1. "In China, you can be a good Chinese driver, but if you can't compete or beat European drivers, then you aren't going to make your way to Formula One."

The HRT team planned to make Ma Qinghua one of their drivers in 2013, but folded before the season.

"It's super difficult for us to firstly move outside, to Europe... as a very little kid," added Zhou.

"At eight years old, I started racing, in go-karts. I spent, three or four years of home racing. Then when you've won basically all the categories back home, the only way forward is to move to Europe."

At 12, he moved to Sheffield in the north of England to join a karting team and still speaks English with a hint of a Yorkshire accent.

In 2019, he joined in the young drivers' pipeline of the French manufacturer Renault (now Alpine).

China is a major growth market for F1 but any sport trying to crack the world's second-biggest economy needs a home star.

The man he is replacing, Antonio Giovinazzi, implied on social media that the decision to promote Zhou was financially motivated.