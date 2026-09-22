F1 commission agrees shorter races from 2027

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Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - May 22, 2025 General view of the FIA logo ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Sept 21 - The governing FIA's Formula One commission agreed on Monday to reduce the standard Grand Prix distance from 305km to 290km from 2027, cutting races by two or three laps.

The commission approved the change in line with planned refinements to 2027 power unit regulations concerning fuel flow, they said in a statement after a meeting in London at the International Automobile Federation offices.

They also agreed to remove the current three-hour maximum time limit from the start to finish of a race, including any interruptions caused by rain or other factors.

A two-hour limit on actual racing will remain, while a hard stop time for the end of racing activity will be introduced for disrupted events.

The objective is to give spectators the best possible chance to enjoy a full race when disruptions occur, the FIA said.

The commission agreed that organisers should also have greater flexibility to extend free practice sessions if they are interrupted.

Gearbox homologation will be removed for 2027 following consultation with manufacturers and a recommendation from the Sporting Advisory Committee, a move the FIA said would preserve development freedom for suppliers. REUTERS