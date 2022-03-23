F1 bosses 'pretty pleased' after Bahrain start

MANAMA • Formula One managing director Ross Brawn predicted a great year ahead after declaring that the most radical rules overhaul in decades had lived up to its promise in last Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The floodlit race around the Sakhir desert track saw a reshuffling of the top order with resurgent Ferrari setting the benchmark and once-dominant Mercedes struggling.

There was also a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle for the lead between race winner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen, who retired due to car failure.

The aim of the new rules, which feature redesigned cars with cleaner, sleeker aerodynamics and larger, 18-inch (45.7cm) wheels, is to spice up the racing action by allowing drivers to follow closely behind each other.

Brawn said that on the evidence of the first race, they appeared to have delivered.

"I can remember some pretty tedious first races," the Briton told reporters after Leclerc led teammate Carlos Sainz to Ferrari's first season-opening one-two since 2010.

"We didn't get that (in Bahrain). I'm pretty pleased. I think when you watch the cars racing, you can see they can race."

In addition to the design rules, Formula One has introduced a tighter, US$140 million (S$190.1 million) budget cap with that set to narrow to US$135 million next year.

It also has a new governance structure that requires only a "super majority" instead of unanimity to push through any last-minute changes, meaning any big breakthrough discovered by a team can be vetoed by rivals.

"No one out there at the moment is going to be able to put another US$100 million into a programme to solve their problems," said Brawn. "So no one's going to pull away. I think there's a lot of things that we can look forward to."

Brawn warned against getting carried away by the successful debut of the new rules, however.

He said the new cars were just a starting point and that work to make them even better at racing one another had to continue.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali agreed, adding that the "first signals are really encouraging". The Italian also believes that Ferrari's return to form will boost the sport and help sell more tickets.

The Maranello-based team are F1's oldest and most successful, crowning great champions like Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher, but Leclerc's victory at Sakhir was their first since 2019.

"To see Ferrari back again competitive is very good for everyone," Domenicali, a former Ferrari team principal, said. "I'm sure that this will have an impact on the numbers of ticket sales that the promoter will sell."

REUTERS