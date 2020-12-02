F1 ace has virus, to skip Sakhir GP

MANAMA • Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the sport's governing body, the FIA, said yesterday.

Briton Hamilton, who has already wrapped up his seventh world title and picked up his 11th win of the season at Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, is isolating with mild symptoms but otherwise fit and well, his Mercedes team said in a statement.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit," the Brackley-based team said.

"However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest."

By missing the penultimate race on the calendar, Hamilton will not be able to match the record for most wins in a single season. Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel share that mark with 13 wins, Schumacher from 18 races in 2004 and Vettel from 19 in 2013.

The season will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Dec 13. It is unclear whether Hamilton will take part.

Mercedes said they would announce a replacement driver for the Sakhir race in due course.

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, who races for the Mercedes Formula E team and already scheduled to fly to Bahrain, and Mexican Esteban Gutierrez are the team's reserve drivers. They also have Briton George Russell, who races for Williams, on their books.

Separately, Nikita Mazepin, the son of a Russian billionaire, will race for Haas next year after agreeing a multi-year deal, the US-based F1 team announced yesterday.

The 21-year-old is third in the Formula Two standings and is expected to be joined at Haas next season by F2 leader Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari legend Michael. The F2 season ends in Bahrain this weekend.

Mazepin's father Dmitry owns Russian fertiliser maker Uralchem and tried to buy the Force India team after they went into administration in 2018, losing out to Canadian Lawrence Stroll.

Haas announced in October that French driver Romain Grosjean, involved in a fiery crash in Bahrain on Sunday, and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen would both leave after this season.

REUTERS