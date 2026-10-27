Extreme H event in Saudi Arabia postponed to 2027

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Oct 27 - The hydrogen-powered Extreme H off-road World Cup event scheduled for Saudi Arabia this weekend has been postponed to 2027, the governing FIA and organisers said on Tuesday.

Extreme H is an evolution of the now-defunct all-electric Extreme E series.

• The second edition was scheduled for Qiddiya City from October 29–31

• Postponement due to "logistical challenges which affect preparations for the event and its successful delivery"

• Organisers said they remained committed to working with Saudi partners to deliver the event in 2027, date still to be published

• Extreme H is the latest sports event in Saudi Arabia to be disrupted amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis

• Dakar Rally will also not now be held in Saudi Arabia REUTERS