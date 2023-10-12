Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to tax fraud

Former Formula One Group CEO Bernie Ecclestone pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation on Oct 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON – Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone pleaded guilty in a London court on Thursday to one count of fraud for making dishonest representation to Britain’s tax authority.

He has agreed to pay more than £652 million (S$1.1 billion) over the fraud, prosecutors said.

The 92-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded to one count of fraud by false representation just over a month before he was due to stand trial.

Prosecutors said Ecclestone made untrue or misleading representations to HM Revenue and Customs at a July 2015 meeting.

He had said he “established only a single trust” in favour of his daughters.

Ecclestone, accompanied by his wife, Fabiana, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his plea. REUTERS

