Dutch GP sees bright future ahead

ZANDVOORT (Netherlands) - Dutch Grand Prix organisers on Sunday expressed confidence their race will remain part of Formula One's calendar in the years to come.

"Formula One often says we stand out as an example for how a grand prix should be organised," race promoter and former F1 driver Jan Lammers said.

"They are happy with us, we are happy with the event we can put together. So far, so good."

The massive popularity of world champion Max Verstappen brought F1 back to Zandvoort last year, 36 years after the Dutch GP was scrapped as there was no money to modernise the tracks in the dunes near Amsterdam.

But the meteoric rise of the Red Bull ace, the first Dutch world champion, helped to secure the funds to completely renew the tracks at Zandvoort, which is now a 4.25km swerving lap marked by two banked curves that has quickly become a drivers' favourite.

Apart from capitalising on Verstappen mania, Zandvoort has tried to distinguish itself by making all attendees come to the tiny beach village by public transport or bicycle, and by creating a festival-like atmosphere at the tracks with many musical performances.

"Other tracks might offer more financially," Lammers said. "But the value they add to F1 is questionable. We offer so much value in terms of sustainability, smart mobility and entertainment."

Zandvoort has another year to go on its initial three-year deal with F1, with an option for at least two more races in 2024 and 2025.

Organisers will decide in November if they have the means to take on that option, which will largely depend on the willingness of local corporate sponsors to stay on as the race is organised without any government support.

Any decision to quit will not be for a lack of popular support, as more than 300,000 tickets available for this weekend sold out months ago, organisers said.

As Verstappen continues to thrill his fans, the prospects for Zandvoort look bright.

Lammers added: "Logic would predict we can continue."

It would also help if Verstappen's army of fans can keep their emotions in check and not throw flares indiscriminately.

The boisterous Dutch fans usually create a party atmosphere at the seaside circuit, but their habit of lighting smoking orange flares has caused problems.

After one landed on the track and halted qualifying on Saturday, the 24-year-old urged restraint, saying: "To hold flares, it's nice but of course there's a limit to how much. But to throw it on the track is just stupid.

"Just don't do that. It's not good for anyone - you get thrown out, so you can't see the race, and for us, the session is stopped because it is dangerous."

Flares have also been let off at other races in recent seasons, notably in Austria - Red Bull's home race where a lot of Verstappen fans are also in attendance - as well as Belgium, Mexico and Italy.

