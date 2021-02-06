Drivers must be role models: F1 chief

LONDON • Formula One's new chief executive Stefano Domenicali has condemned the antics of Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin and reminded all drivers that they are role models for the sport.

The 21-year-old son of a fertiliser billionaire caused a storm in December when images of a female passenger being groped in the back of a car appeared on his Instagram feed.

The footage was swiftly deleted and Mazepin, who will make his F1 debut with Haas this season alongside Michael Schumacher's son Mick, made a public apology.

"It was pretty clear what he did was not acceptable," Domenicali told a virtual media round table on Thursday.

"But I think that he was apologetic as a reaction to what he did and we need to make sure that in the discussions that we will have... that they understand we cannot joke about certain things. It's not possible.

"They are too important not to understand they are role models... that is something that we are going to discuss together, not only with him, at the appropriate time."

F1 had previously described Mazepin's actions as "inappropriate" but left any further action to the US-owned team.

The hashtag #WeSayNoToMazepin proliferated on Twitter and countered by an opposing #WeSayYesToMazepin.

Domenicali said he had written to the drivers inviting them to a meeting, most likely in Bahrain, which hosts both pre-season testing and the opening race on March 28, to emphasise the need to promote a positive image.

"We cannot lose the opportunity in making sure they understand they are more than drivers, they have a big responsibility because they are the face of our sport," he said. "They have to understand that their behaviour and their words and a lead-by-example approach is what I am expecting to share with them.

"I want to share how I believe we should work together also in using our platform and their role model to push for issues that are important for our society."

LEAD BY EXAMPLE I think that he was apologetic as a reaction to what he did and we need to make sure that in the discussions that we will have... that they understand we cannot joke about certain things. It's not possible. STEFANO DOMENICALI, F1 chief executive, on the antics of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin.

The Italian added F1 was considering starting its season with a double-header in Bahrain due to the Covid-19 pandemic but officials remain confident of putting on a record 23 rounds.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is the traditional season opener but that has been pushed back to November.

"Everyone was thinking this year would be easier (than last) but it is not," Domenicali said of dealing with a virus that has closed borders, sent nations into lockdown and imposed quarantine on travellers.

"We are fluid and flexible to be ready with another possibility and we have plans B, C, D."

While the former Ferrari boss confirmed the Imola race on April 18 would happen, a space remains to be filled on May 2 where Vietnam had been set to make its debut. Portugal had been lined up to fill that but now looks uncertain due to the country's health crisis.

Domenicali admitted the Portimao race was uncertain as the "situation is not closed yet" but hoped he would be able to "announce something in the next days".

On the Chinese Grand Prix, which has been left off the calendar for the second straight year and will only be reinstated in case another race drops out, he added he had been told by the Chinese authorities that "up to summer time, they are not willing to have any international event there".

REUTERS