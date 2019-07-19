Downforce, tyre rules aim to add jazz to racing

LONDON • Formula One has revealed details on its proposed plans to improve racing with new regulations for 2021 that are set to be officially confirmed in October.

The most detailed version of its vision, including an intent to bring back the "wow" factor, was unveiled on Wednesday.

F1 revealed four categories on which it has been working: more raceable cars, more competitive grids, ensuring cars that are attractive, and a financially viable championship.

Of most interest has long been the pursuit of cars that can follow one another more closely, enabling more overtaking, potentially without the artificial aid of DRS.

The central proposal is to reintroduce ground effect, to produce downforce from under the car rather than eternal aerodynamic components.

Estimates are it will decrease the loss in downforce in chasing cars from 50 per cent to 5-10 per cent.

To further the impact, harder, more durable tyres will be employed instead of high-degradation rubber.

Recognising that fans wanted to see aesthetically pleasing cars racing, the FIA and F1 will work with an automotive stylist to attempt to ensure an attractive design with a "wow factor" is reflected in the regulations.

After the last two rounds at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone delivered superb racing, with drivers emphasising it was the track layouts that promoted the competition, there has also been a commitment to analysing circuits to pursue a new philosophy of what F1 should do in track terms in future.

F1 was also investigating putting more emphasis on the driver, with the removal of some driver aids, a reduction of telemetry and proposing drivers manage tyre wear and heating rather than relying on instructions from engineers.

It is proposing the imposition of some standardised parts to further cut costs, including on wheel rims, brakes, radiators and pit equipment.

