Doohan on shortlist to replace Alonso at Alpine

MONZA, Italy - Australian Jack Doohan, son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick, is a contender to replace Fernando Alonso at the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team, according to chief executive Laurent Rossi.

The 19-year-old is doing well in his rookie Formula Two championship season and is a member of the Alpine driver academy.

Rossi told F1's website that Doohan was a consideration, even if the fourth-placed Alpine would prefer someone more experienced who would be able to score big points immediately.

"We believe in him, he's shown a lot of potential, especially lately - talk about being present at the right moment," he said.

"He's a great person, he is fast; his father is also a champion I admire and a person I admire. One way or another, we will try and put him in an F1 car at some point."

Mick was 500cc world champion, before that class became MotoGP, from 1994-98.

However, Rossi admitted that Alpine were "once bitten, twice shy" after the recent contract dispute with Australian reserve driver and last year's F2 champion Oscar Piastri, who has since signed for McLaren for next season.

Alpine had spent heavily on preparing Piastri and had planned to loan him to Williams, in the same way Mercedes did with George Russell, but arbitration ruled against the team in September.

It has since been revealed Piastri never signed any contract with Alpine, who instead expected him to "show loyalty".

Rossi conceded his team had made legal mistakes, but the fiasco has left him feeling disillusioned.

"We will honour our commitment to all drivers in our academy, but we're wondering whether or not to continue," he added.

"We are torn apart. We believe in the value of the system but if we're not protected, is it worth it? We really wonder. It's a big disappointment. Perhaps a big reality check."

While Jack is on the shortlist, French driver Pierre Gasly is still seen as Alpine's first choice to replace double world champion Alonso, who is moving to Aston Martin in 2023, alongside Esteban Ocon.

Gasly's move from the Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri, however, depends on whether his current team will be allowed to sign American IndyCar driver Colton Herta, who does not have enough points for a super-licence and would need special permission from the FIA.

Indications from motor sport's governing body are that they will stick to the rules.

"I think if it's not Colton Herta, then Pierre Gasly will stay and nothing will change," AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said.

