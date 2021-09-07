Dealing with online hate exhausting: Stephens

NEW YORK • American tennis player Sloane Stephens has become the latest prominent athlete to share the personal burden of what she said were the relentless and "exhausting" attacks she receives on social media.

"I am human," the 28-year-old said on Instagram, a day after being inundated by more than 2,000 "messages of abuse/anger" following her third-round loss to German Angelique Kerber at the US Open.

"It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like."

One of the hate messages read: "I promise to find you and destroy your leg so hard that you can't walk anymore... I hope you enjoyed your last moments on court today."

Others included rape and racially abusive threats.

The 2017 US Open champion, who was once ranked as high as world No. 3, but has since dropped to No. 66, added: "This type of hate is so exhausting and never-ending. This isn't talked about enough, but it freaking sucks."

Her comments came in the wake of intense attention faced by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. The Japanese, who is of part Haitian descent, withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon over mental health issues she claimed were exacerbated by the harsh light of media attention, and plans to take another break from tennis after her US Open exit.

Other black female athletes like American gymnast Simone Biles have also recently spoken out about the mental health toll high-pressure sports can take.

Former junior tennis world champion Taylor Townsend, who is African-American, said in a video on CNN that she had been harassed on social media, with users calling her "a piece of s***" and criticising her for "my body image, my race, my skin colour".

Sloane, for her part, mentioned that she did also receive many positive messages, for which she was thankful. "I'm happy to have people in my corner who support me," she told CNN. "I'm choosing positive vibes over negatives ones... but it's not always smiles and roses."

