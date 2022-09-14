De Vries deserves F1 place: Russell

MONZA - Nyck de Vries deserves a full-time Formula One seat after the Dutch driver's spectacular debut with Williams at the Italian Grand Prix last Sunday, said Mercedes driver George Russell.

The Briton previously raced for struggling Williams and competed against de Vries in his junior career from karting onwards.

Both were Formula Two champions with the ART team, Russell in 2018 and de Vries in 2019.

"He obviously did an excellent job... he was always one of the very best and there's no doubt he deserves another place in Formula One," Russell told reporters after finishing third on Sunday.

"There are 20 drivers, not everybody gets an opportunity, but certainly now he has proved everything he has to."

De Vries, who won the electric Formula E title in 2021, stepped into the car at short notice on Saturday after regular racer Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis.

The Thai suffered respiratory complications following surgery but his condition has since stabilised and Williams said he will be focusing on "recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month".

Mercedes reserve de Vries had driven for Aston Martin in the first practice session on Friday.

The 27-year-old started eighth and finished ninth in his first F1 race - a result that could help his hopes of securing a seat for 2023, possibly at Williams, who have confirmed only Albon.

Nicholas Latifi is the only regular driver on the starting grid yet to score a point this term and de Vries outperformed the Canadian Williams driver throughout, despite considerable obstacles.

"Jumping from Aston Martin on Friday into a Williams; it's a different car, the seating position is different," said de Vries.

"I remember when I was doing testing with Mercedes and Force India at the time and driving F2, it took quite a few laps just to get used to the different feeling of how those cars reacted.

"There's not a lot more to say; to score points on your debut in a Williams, it's pretty spectacular. Hopefully I will get a shot next year, but this is a dream come true and I'm very impressed with what we've done at short notice."

Red Bull's Dutch world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen, who won his fifth straight race this season at Monza, gave his compatriot and friend a pep talk before the race.

He also congratulated de Vries on a great job afterwards.

"He just kept his cool, didn't make mistakes and I'm very happy for him to score the points," he said. "I think he handled everything really well.

"It's nice. We know each other really well, so it was just a quick little motivation speech (before the race)."

