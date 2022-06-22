Daruvala eyes F1 seat with McLaren test

LONDON • Jehan Daruvala is relishing the opportunity of driving a Formula One car for the first time when he tests last year's McLaren at Silverstone this week, as part of his bid to become the third Indian to race at the pinnacle of motor sports.

The Red Bull junior driver, third in the Formula Two standings and already qualified for a Formula One super licence, was behind the wheel yesterday and today as well.

"This is nothing related to me getting a drive next year in Formula One," he said on Monday.

"But I have got this opportunity to be in an F1 car and do well, and if I do get the opportunity, I want to be ready."

Daruvala is the highest-placed Red Bull junior in F2 but is in his third season and progressing up the ladder looks difficult for the 23-year-old.

Red Bull's F1 team have world champion Max Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez on multi-year deals while sister team AlphaTauri have confirmed Frenchman Pierre Gasly for next year.

Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, a Honda protege, is also likely to remain.

Last year's F2 champion, Australian Oscar Piastri, has yet to secure a race seat although the Alpine reserve driver is tipped by the Renault-owned team to be racing somewhere in F1 next season.

India's Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok raced in Formula One at a time when it was easier for those bringing sponsorship to secure a seat.

Daruvala, a "One in a Billion" find in a competition set up by tycoon Vijay Mallya and the now-defunct Force India team, could be the best his country has produced and yet have less chance of making it.

He told Reuters earlier this year that this season was a make-or-break year and he would not give up on his dream.

"I don't see why if I win the championship and am the most successful Red Bull junior why I can't get a seat in the future," he said.

"Formula One is my dream and even if there is a five per cent chance of me going to F1, I will wait for that opportunity."

REUTERS