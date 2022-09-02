'Crazy' weekend in store for max

ZANDVOORT (Netherlands) - Max Verstappen is expecting an emotional and "pretty crazy" festival as he heads into his first home race as world champion, seeking his 10th win of the Formula One season, at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Buoyant after a run of spectacular triumphs, including a masterclass for Red Bull at last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, the runaway leader of the title race warned that the clamour of a capacity crowd could be distracting as he faces a much tougher contest.

"It will be harder for us to be as dominant and I expect Ferrari to be strong," said the 24-year-old, who has won the last two races from well down the starting grid - 10th in Hungary, 14th in Belgium.

"There's a lot more downforce required at Zandvoort. Of course, I want a good result, but it's important to score points, always, so let's hope we can do a good job.

"My family will be there to support me, and I will enjoy the weekend with the fans. It's going to be pretty crazy."

Verstappen, who returns to the Netherlands chasing his fourth victory in a row, will pay tribute to his father Jos - a former F1 driver who guided him through his early career - with a new helmet design.

"I thought it would be a good time to show appreciation of my dad's efforts made for me when I was a little kid to bring me to where I am today," said the Dutchman, who is also bidding to smash the record of 13 wins in a season held jointly by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

"It's a bit emotional, but I think it's just special too because it shows how I started in karting - and the old pictures of me in go-karts are with this design. I hope a lot of 'Dutchies' and my dad's fans appreciate this."

Verstappen will be seeking to repeat his stirring win last year, when the Dutch event returned after a 36-year absence, to increase his 93-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the championship and 98-point advantage on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque was left crushed last Sunday, when he was dropped to fifth after a late penalty for speeding in the pits, but Ferrari believe they can bounce back this week ahead of their own home race at Monza a week later.

"Zandvoort should be a lot better for us," said Carlos Sainz, who was third behind the two Red Bulls in Belgium. "Monza should be advantageous to Red Bull, but we will try to win this one."

Mercedes will also try to recover from a weekend that saw seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton retire on the opening lap for the first time since 2016 after colliding with Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

"We're working to understand our struggles and then to utilise those learnings," said team principal Toto Wolff.

"It was a challenging weekend for us as a team, but those weekends are the ones that really fire you up and make you dig deeper."