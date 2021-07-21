Cool it, Brawn tells feuding F1 title rivals

LONDON • Formula One's motor sports head Ross Brawn has urged Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton not to let their title battle boil over after the pair collided in last Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The first-lap clash not only resulted in Verstappen crashing out but the Red Bull driver also had to go to the hospital for checks, while Hamilton fought back from a 10-second penalty to win for Mercedes, slashing the gap at the top to eight points.

The race ended in argument and accusation, with record seven-time world champion Hamilton also subjected to racial abuse on social media platforms but Brawn is hoping cooler heads will prevail.

"As is always the case in these matters, there will be a wide range of opinions on the rights and wrongs," he said in a column for the official Formula One website on Monday.

"What is clear is that we were robbed of a thrilling battle and nobody wants the championship decided on crashes and penalties.

"I hope we can avoid those incidents in the future because I think we were denied a fantastic battle today."

For some, what happened was an accident waiting to happen and also a game changer that has lit a fuse under a title tussle between the sport's most successful driver and his heir apparent, 12 years his junior.

But with Mercedes facing a genuine rival for the first time in three years, Hamilton is not prepared to back down.

"I think this year, he (Verstappen) has been very aggressive and most of the times I've had to concede and just avoid incident with him, and live to fight on later in the race," said the 36-year-old Briton.

"Once he's out in the clear, they're (Red Bull) too fast so when an opportunity comes, I've got to try and take it. That's what we're out there doing."

What happened on Sunday followed a pattern in close title battles - reminiscent of the elbows-out duels of old between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

The bigger picture is that the heat has been turned up, the battle lines are drawn and things are likely to get a lot more lively.

History shows the more there is at stake, the more tempers are set to rise and rivalries boil over.

Hamilton wants a record eighth title, breaking him out of a tie with Michael Schumacher, while Verstappen wants to be the first Dutch F1 champion.

Verstappen has since been discharged from hospital, with the 23-year-old tweeting "the checks were ok" and thanking his fans for their "best wishes".

The Aug 1 Hungarian GP at the Hungaroring, where Hamilton has won a record eight times, is the final race before F1 takes its month-long mid-season break.

REUTERS