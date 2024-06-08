Conway out of Le Mans 24 Hours after cycling accident

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Conway has been ruled out of next week's race after breaking his ribs and collarbone in a cycling accident, his Toyota team said on Friday.

The 40-year-old Briton, who won with the Japanese manufacturer in 2021, had been due to partner Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Dutch driver Nyck de Vries in the number 7 hypercar at the French endurance race on June 15-16.

He will be replaced in the 62-car race by Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, who won with Conway and Kobayashi in 2021, with testing for the 92nd Le Mans starting on Sunday at the Sarthe circuit.

Toyota gave no details of Conway's accident but said the injuries were not serious.

Ferrari are the reigning Le Mans champions, last year ending Toyota's run of five successive overall victories. REUTERS