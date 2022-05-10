Comeback kid Max wants more

MIAMI • Despite celebrating his third win of the Formula One season with victory in the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, Max Verstappen has demanded his Red Bull team come to grips with reliability issues.

The Dutchman has won all three races that he has completed this term but failed to finish in Bahrain and Australia because of fuel-related problems.

Hydraulic problems and an issue with a rear brake limited Verstappen to a handful of laps in Friday's opening practice sessions, leaving him with little information on the track before Saturday's qualifying, where he grabbed third place on the grid.

In Sunday's race, he was quickly able to get in front of Carlos Sainz, and then on the ninth lap overtook another Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc, who had started in pole, for a lead he did not relinquish.

Although Verstappen was delighted with his 23rd career win in F1 and his second consecutive victory - the first time a driver has achieved that this year - he was eager to remind his team that they need to step up their game.

"It's a very good comeback. I didn't even do a start, so I didn't know what to expect in the actual start. But we had a good launch, and I saw the opportunity to go around the outside in Turn 1, so I tried. Luckily, it worked," he said.

"I had a lot of issues on Friday, which compromises your weekend, and especially (qualification) yesterday. Today, everything went well with the start, but it also could have been the other way around.

"So we just have to nail down a really positive weekend without issues. At Imola, we had that, but it's still a bit of a hit-and-miss too much. So we just have to make sure that we are more reliable and more on top of things.

"But as you can see the car is quick and I'm very happy about that. I mean, if we would be slow and reliable, that's probably also not a good thing."

It would have been a perfect weekend had Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also finished on the podium, but Sainz managed to fend off the Mexican to hang on to third, while Leclerc was second.

Team principal Christian Horner said Perez's car had a problem that hampered his effort. But the Red Bull chief struck a confident tone for the future as they are now just six points behind Ferrari in the constructors' championship, while Verstappen closed the gap to Leclerc in the drivers' standings to 19 points.

He added: "The car's running well. We've got some developments, hopefully coming later in the summer that will help as well, we need to save a little bit of weight but generally we're on a good trajectory."

While Red Bull are on an upward trajectory as they iron out their kinks, it was another frustrating round for eight-time defending constructors champions Mercedes.

After the fifth race of the year, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers' standings on 36 points and he questioned his team's strategy on Sunday after finishing sixth, one spot behind teammate George Russell.

He took issue with being asked if he wanted to pit for fresh tyres during a safety car period after 41 laps of the 57-lap race at the Miami International Autodrome.

Hamilton said: "When the team says, 'It's your choice' - I don't have the information to make the decision. That's what your job is! Make the decision for me. You've got all the details in front of you. I don't.

"We have a fast car in there, but we don't have the key to unlock it. There's more to come and it's frustrating."

REUTERS