Come rain or shine, Max is on cloud nine

SUZUKA - Max Verstappen put himself on course to wrap up a second successive Formula One title at the Japanese Grand Prix by beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to pole position in qualifying at the Suzuka circuit on Saturday.

The 25-year-old hustled his Red Bull around the popular figure-of-eight layout in 1min 29.304sec, beating closest rival Leclerc by just 0.010sec.

Carlos Sainz was 0.057sec off the pace in the other Ferrari in third.

Verstappen came under investigation for dangerous driving after appearing to swerve into the path of McLaren's Lando Norris but was let off with a reprimand.

Norris was forced to drive off the track and onto the grass to avoid contact and said he expected Verstappen to be penalised.

But replays showed the tail of the Red Bull stepping out, with stewards noting that Verstappen had just temporarily lost control of his car on cold tyres.

"It was incredible to drive here again, of course very happy to be on pole but just super happy to be back here," said the Dutchman, after taking the 18th pole of his career and the fifth this season.

On Sunday's race, he added: "Will be interesting with the weather, I'm quite confident we have a good car."

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 104 points in the overall standings and needs to score eight more than the Monaco driver to wrap up proceedings with four races remaining in the season after Sunday.

That means he will be the champion if he wins here for the first time while also recording the fastest lap, making him the 13th driver in F1 history to earn the title at Suzuka.

But with rain affecting Friday's practice session and threatening to hit again on Sunday, the race could be far from straightforward.