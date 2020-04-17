Cloud over Belgian Race, F1's viability

BRUSSELS • The Formula One Belgian Grand Prix scheduled for Aug 30 is in doubt after the country's ban on public gatherings was extended until the end of that month, organisers said.

"All scenarios are being studied: postponement, holding it behind closed doors, or cancelling it. No-one can say what the situation will be in 41/2 months," Vanessa Maes, the grand prix's director general, told Belga news agency.

Holding the Spa-Francorchamps event behind closed doors is unlikely, with local backers unhappy with the financial fallout, according to the newspaper La Derniere Heure.

Two races (Australia, Monaco) have already been cancelled while seven (Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada) have been postponed as F1 grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our absolute priority remains the health of the Belgian people and the spectators who come to Spa-Francorchamps," said Maes.

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 is also in doubt. A decision on whether to go ahead with the race behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event is expected in the coming days.

This was not how F1 envisioned its 70th anniversary season to be.

Not only will the record 22-race calendar fail to materialise, this term could end in tears for teams facing financial ruin unless the sport cuts costs and achieves sustainable spending.

Alarm bells have been ringing for weeks about whether the sport can survive in its current format ahead of key talks between motor racing's governing body the International Automobile Federation, Formula One bosses and the 10 teams yesterday.

"The crisis is the final wake-up call for a sport which was unhealthy and not sustainable and had reached a point where we need drastic changes," McLaren's team principal Andreas Seidl told journalists on the eve of the conference.

F1, the most expensive luxury brand of motorsport, has weathered financial storms before.

IN DEEP TROUBLE If we start competing in July, we will come out with a black eye. If we don't start, it will be very critical. FRANZ TOST , Alpha Tauri team principal, on the challenges facing his small team.

Following the 2007-8 crisis, manufacturers BMW, Honda, Toyota and Renault quit.

In 2009, the French GP was cancelled and the Fuji circuit in Japan, owned by Toyota, dropped out. But F1 cut costs and recovered.

This time, the blow to the sport and the global economy is harder and the sport may be less well equipped to deal with it.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Formula One, owned by the American group Liberty Media, from positive to negative earlier this month but said it felt the sport could survive a lost season.

The picture is different for the teams. Even those with wealthy backers, such as Renault and Daimler - Mercedes' parent company - might rethink their future involvement in F1.

"Motor racing, starting with F1, is too expensive," FIA president Jean Todt told AFP on April 9. "But the pandemic is making it more difficult to cover these costs. There is a risk of losing teams and manufacturers."

Franz Tost of Alpha Tauri said his team would lose between US$1.5 million (S$2.14 million) and US$2 million a race.

"If we start competing in July, we will come out with a black eye," he told motorsport-total.com. "If we don't start, it will be very critical."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE