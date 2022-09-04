Close, but Max's 2nd pole in Dutch GP

ZANDVOORT (Netherlands) - Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen hailed an "unbelievable" qualifying session on Saturday, as he took pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix for the second year in a row.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up alongside him on the front row, while Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez crashed at the final corner of the Zandvoort circuit.

Verstappen will compete in his first home race on Sunday as world champion and is also seeking his 10th win of the season.

"Unbelievable," said the Dutchman, who was 0.021sec ahead of Leclerc. "Especially after yesterday as well. We had a difficult day but we worked really well overnight with the whole team to turn it around. Today we had a quick race car again but it was very close. We changed a lot, because yesterday was a bit rushed in FP2 to get the car together."

Verstappen is 93 points ahead of Perez in the drivers' standings, and 98 ahead of Leclerc.

Leclerc admitted Verstappen deserved his pole, but also felt Ferrari have a good chance on Sunday.

He said: "It was very, very close. Max did a great lap in the end. Our car was getting better and better through qualifying.

"At the beginning I was pretty scared because Max was much, much quicker than us... but then in Q3, the car came a bit more together and I managed to do that lap, close enough for P2. But tomorrow is the race and we'll give it all.

"For tomorrow, I think our race pace looks quite strong. It's going to be close with Red Bull. We just need to do a great start."

His teammate Carlos Sainz and Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes were just behind to make up the second row on the grid in the 15th race of the season.

"It was a clean lap with no mistakes, just missing that last half a tenth to a tenth to beat Charles and Max," Sainz said.