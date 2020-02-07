Chinese GP may be postponed but no curbs on shuttlers

SHANGHAI • Formula One would seek to reschedule the Chinese Grand Prix if it has to be postponed owing to the coronavirus epidemic, according to its motor sports managing director Ross Brawn.

The Shanghai sports authorities have recommended the suspension of all sporting events owing to the outbreak, casting further doubt on whether the race will go on.

The fourth race of the season, scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai, could join the list of sports events already postponed or cancelled.

"China is an enthusiastic, growing market. So we'd like to have a race in China," Brawn told reporters. "We will just try to find a window of when the race could happen towards the end of the year."

The Shanghai Sports General Association called on sports organisers to "strictly abide by the requirement of the Shanghai Sports Bureau to stop organising sports events during the epidemic".

This year's calendar has a record 22 races, leaving little room for rescheduling. Russia, whose race is in September but has previously been held in April, has already ruled out a date swop.

F1's governing FIA and commercial rights holders Liberty Media are expected to wait for a formal request from the Chinese promoter to postpone or cancel the race.

In Vietnam, the government has barred the hosting of all sporting events this month. This would affect their football clubs in the AFC Cup continental club competition.

But the Vietnam Grand Prix - the race before the Chinese Grand Prix on April 5 - is set to go on.

Organisers Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation said in a statement yesterday: "For now we don't anticipate any significant impact on our April event."

Hosting fees make up a significant proportion of F1's revenues, with some races paying as much as US$40 million (S$55.4 million) a year, which will be a big hit for Liberty if the China race is cancelled.

The all-electric Formula E series has abandoned plans for a race in Sanya, Hainan, next month. Basketball, badminton and boxing qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics have also been postponed, while an LPGA Tour golf tournament has been moved to next year.

Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has said that it will not restrict Chinese players from participating in international competitions, despite many countries banning entry to anyone with recent travel to China.

"The BWF is looking into the implications of these travel restrictions, which may mean players and officials from China will not be able to participate in BWF-sanctioned tournaments easily," the governing body said in a statement.

"The BWF would like to make it clear... that it will not be restricting participation of Chinese players and officials, or any other players or officials, at international badminton and para badminton tournaments."

The BWF is also hopeful that the Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, from April 21 to 26.

REUTERS