Champ unfazed by rivals' speed

MONZA • Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is plotting to curb Ferrari's outright speed advantage and extend his winning record in Italy, before the Formula One series heads to Singapore in a fortnight.

The five-time F1 champion conceded on Thursday that his team cannot equal the power and straight-line pace of Ferrari.

In Belgium, the first of nine races after the mid-season break, the Scuderia's rookie Charles Leclerc was a massive 0.7sec ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel in qualifying and went on to win his maiden Grand Prix last weekend.

But Hamilton has faith in his team and hopes he can "outperform" the potential of his car to prevent Ferrari delivering their first home win at Monza since Spaniard Fernando Alonso won in 2010.

"Some races, I've been in the past able to do more with the car than it has particularly wanted to do," he explained. "That's what I enjoy."

He won last year to equal Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's record of five Italian titles, despite missing out on his first Monza pole in five years to let Ferrari claim a front-row lockout.

"I've got this experience, where we're not the quickest, like the last race, and I was able to make a subtle difference to the race," said the Briton, who was second last Sunday by just under 10sec at Spa.

He is expecting a very tough and competitive contest this weekend, saying: "The weather's going to be up and down, so that might make it easier or harder."

The 34-year-old, who is contracted to Mercedes till the end of next season, was asked about his future and the possibility of a switch to Ferrari. And he repeated the same line that he felt a great sense of loyalty to the Silver Arrows, but did not rule out such a move.

"I don't know if it's about being tempted. I think it's about whether it's part of the game plan," he said.

"A lot of Ferrari fans ask me to come to Ferrari. And I get a lot of messages from Ferrari fans who say 'I am a Ferrari fan but I respect you'.

"Honestly, when you're part of Mercedes, you're part of a family for a lifetime, provided you stay with them obviously.

"If you look at Stirling Moss, and (the late Argentinian Juan Manuel) Fangio, who is still honoured within the family. You're a part of their history and they look after you for the rest of your life. That is important to me.

"Loyalty is a very, very key part but, if there's a point in my life where there's something I want to change, then that could potentially be an option."

The 32-year-old Vettel, a champion with Red Bull for four straight years from 2010 before joining Ferrari for 2015, suggested he may stay with the Italian team beyond the end of his contract next year.

"Am I going to continue? Well, why not?" he said. "I am very happy here - I feel at home, it's a family."

Hamilton, who has won eight races this year, goes into the weekend with a 65-point lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas (203) and with eight races left.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is third on 181 points, ahead of Vettel (169) and Leclerc (157).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

