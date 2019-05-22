Burnt, battered, he battled back

AUG 1, 1976

At the German Grand Prix in Nurburgring, Niki Lauda crashed his Ferrari. The car caught fire and trapped in the burning cockpit, he suffered third-degree burns to his head and face and inhaled toxic gases that damaged his lungs. While at Mannheim hospital, he fell into a coma and was read the last rites by a priest.

AUG 5

Condition no longer deemed life-threatening.

AUG 8

Moved to a hospital in Ludwigshafen, which had a specialist burns unit.

SEPT 12

Finished fourth in Monza, Italy, after missing the Austria and Netherlands races.