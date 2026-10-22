British teenager Slater to make F1 practice debut with Audi

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Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 26, 2026 Trident's Freddie Slater celebrates with his trophy after winning the Formula 3 race REUTERS/Marton Monus

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 22 - British teenager Freddie Slater will make his Formula One practice debut with Audi in Mexico next week, the team said on Thursday.

• The 18-year-old, first recruit to Audi's F1 driver development programme and one of Britain's emerging talents in junior series, will also take part in first Friday practice in Brazil the week after.

• Slater was Formula Three runner-up in his rookie season this year and is moving up to Formula Two, the last rung before Formula One, next year.

• "It is the right time for Freddie to step up," said Audi racing director Allan McNish. "These appearances in Mexico and Brazil will give him valuable experience of a Formula One race weekend and another chance to continue his development before he steps up to Formula Two".

• Slater missed out on the F3 title to McLaren junior driver Ugo Ugochukwu last month after going into the final round in Spain 15 points clear of his U.S. rival. REUTERS