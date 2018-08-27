British Moto GP cancelled due to 'unsafe' conditions

LONDON (AFP) - The British Grand Prix was cancelled after torrential rain caused "unsafe" track conditions at Silverstone on Sunday (Aug 26).

With heavy rain lashing down throughout the weekend, the MotoGP race had been brought forward from its original 1200 GMT start time to 1030 GMT in a bid to beat the weather.

But the rain continued to pour on Sunday morning, forcing officials to delay the start and then cancel the event for safety reasons.

After several false starts in which a provisional start time for the race was set and then scrapped, a meeting between officials and the teams was convened.

It was quickly agreed that the track wasn't fit for competition given the high risk on the rain-sodden surface.

A press conference was scheduled for 1515 GMT to discuss the situation, with doubts over whether the race would be rearranged after MotoGP said there was "no option" to hold it on Monday.

MotoGP race director Mike Webb admitted the new surface at Silverstone, which was laid in February, was to blame for making the track unsafe for racing.

"We've had a number of years' experience here in very wet conditions recently with the old surface and have been able to run races," Webb said.

"This year, with the new surface, is the first time we've encountered quite so much standing water in critical places on the track. So yes it's a direct result of the track surface.

"The staff have done an unbelievable effort over the whole weekend to try and make the track safe and until the last minute they were still working, but unfortunately we couldn't battle nature."

Four-time Moto GP world champion Marc Marquez, who leads the standings, added: "We are very sorry for all the fans, we are the first ones that we want to ride but safety is the priority."