Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC

A worker walks past a tyre with Bridgestone's logo at the company's tyre plant in Bethune, that Japan's Bridgestone plans to shut, France, September 17, 2020. Picture taken September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010.

South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.

Pirelli last October signed a deal to supply Formula One until at least 2027 after a competitive tender that Bridgestone also entered. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top